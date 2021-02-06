Japan's GYZE Release New Single "Samurai Metal" Featuring Gang Vocals From Members Of DRAGONFORCE, BATTLE BEAST, SIRENIA And More; Video Available

Japan's Gyze have released a new single, "Samurai Metal", released via Out Of Line Music. The song, which incorporates folk influences through the use of the traditional Japanese shamisen, features gang vocals supplied by Marc Hudson (DragonForce), Juuso Soinio, Eero Sipilä and Janne Björkroth from Battle Beast, Nils Courbaron from Sirenia, Felipe Muñoz from Frosttide, and Mika Lammassaari from Mors Subita. Check out the official video below.

Gyze is due to release new song "Voyage Of The Future" on February 24th. For more information and updates go to the band's official Facebook page here.

Gyze released their Asian Chaos album in 2019. The main composer of the band, Ryoji, decided to highlight his Japanese identity. An amazing and unpredictable collaboration was born : being proud of his origins, he invited musicians of Gagaku - world oldest orchestra - to perform on a few tracks, introducing such traditional Japanese wind instruments as Sho, Hichirik and Ryuteki . The glory of lyrical melodies of Gagaku, combined with unique Japanese scale and integrated with heavy metal creates the unrivalled transcendent sound album showing how cool pure Japanese traditional music actually is.

Asian Chaos includes a song in collaboration with a DragonForce vocalist Marc Hudson. Gyze has played with DragonForce on festivals and on their Asian tour where the bands became friends, so when Ryoji asked if Marc was interested to do guest vocals for the song he supported the idea. Look forward to find out what spice did Marc add to the song "The Rising Dragon"

Also, a bonus track for Japan edition is a cover of the iconic "Forever Love" by X Japan.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Far Eastern Land"

"Asian Chaos"

"Eastern Spirits"

"King Kamuy"

"Dragon Calling"

"Camellia"

"Japanese Elegy"

"The Rising Dragon" (ft. Marc Hudson from DragonForce)

"White Territories"

"1945 Hiroshima"

"Forever Love" (bonus track Japan)

"Vivaldi Winter" (bonus track Japan)

"Asian Chaos" (Far Eastern Mix)