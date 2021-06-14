Japan's MAJUSTICE Announce Debut Album Featuring Members OF LOUDNESS, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA And More; Preview Video Posted

Majustice is a multinational power metal band formed in 2021 by guitarist Jien Takahashi (Stormheart, Baskerville), who was heavily influenced by Timo Tolkki's composition skills (during the “classic” Stratovarius period), as well as the guitar wizardry of Marty Friedman and Yngwie Malmsteen.

Majustice features the powerful vocals of Iuri Sanson (Eternity's End/ex-Hibria), the genius shred of keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ring Of Fire), and the fretboard pyrotechnics of guitarist Kelly Simonz (Kelly Simonz's Blind Faith). The lineup is rounded out by bassist Kaz Nakamura (Kelly Simonz's Blind Faith, Mark Boals) and drummer Yosuke Yamada (Kelly Simonz's Blind Faith, Mark Boals).

The band’s debut album will be titled Ancestral Recall, with some of the tracks slated to appear include “Ancestral Recall”, “Tears Of The Sky”, and “Now Your Turn”. In addition, four songs written by Timo Tolkki will be appear on the album: “Sonata Black”, “Dangerous”, “Infinite Visions”, and “You Rock My World”; originally slated to appear on an album by Timo’s now-defunct band Infinite Visions, these songs were acquired by Majustice and given new life.

Ancestral Recall will also have special guest performances: legendary vocalist Mike Vescera (ex-Loudness, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) who will be singing two songs, and Loudness drummer Ryuichi Nishida playing on one track.

Majustice have released a preview video of the demo version of two songs which will be on their upcoming debut album, "Ancestral Recall" and “Now Your Turn” (featuring Mike Vescera). It can be viewed below:

Lineup:

Vocals - Iuri Sanson (Eternity’s End, ex-Hibria)

Guitar - Jien Takahashi (Stormheart, Baskerville)

Guitar - Kelly Simonz (Kelly Simonz’s Blind Faith, Mark Boals)

Keyboards - Vitalij Kuprij (Artension, Ring Of Fire, Trans-Siberian Orchestra)

Bass - Kaz Nakamura (Kelly Simonz’s Blind Faith, Mark Boals)

Drums - Yosuke Yamada (Kelly Simonz’s Blind Faith, Mark Boals)

Guest Vocals - Mike Vescera (Animetal USA, ex-Loudness, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen)

Guest Drums - Ryuichi Nishida (Loudness)

(Photo - Day Montenegro, Hikaru Ohta, Dani Metalcry)