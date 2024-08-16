Japan's NEMOPHILA Share 2022 Live Cover Of LOUDNESS Classic "Crazy Doctor" Featuring AKIRA TAKASAKI And MINORU NIIHARA

Japanese metal band Nemophila, formed in 2019, performed a live cover of the Loudness classic, "Crazy Doctor", featuring Loudness members Akira Takasaki (guitar) and Minoru Niihara (vocals) in 2022. Check it out below.

Nemophila originally covered "Crazy Doctor" in 2022. The official video can be also be viewed below

On August 12, Loudness performed at Crash Crisis 2024 in Tokyo. Fan-filmed video of their entire set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Crazy Nights"

"Heavy Chains"

"Metal Mad"

"Yamato Damashii"

"Soul on Fire"

"Crazy Doctor"

"In the Mirror"

"S.D.I."