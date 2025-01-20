Japan's ONE OK ROCK Drop New Track "Puppets Can't Control You"; Audio

Fueled By Ramen band, One OK Rock, have today released a brand new track, "Puppets Can't Contol You," available now at all streaming services here. Listen below.

The song was exclusively premiered during the first episode of the nationally televised drama Mikami Sensei in the band's native Japan just before its digital release, and will be featured on One OK Rock's forthcoming album, Detox, which arrives everywhere February 21 and available for

One OK Rock recently announced details for their 2025 Latin American tour, which kicks off in Mexico at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival in Monterrey on April 4, and highlighted by their first trip back to South America since 2017 to play their biggest shows on the continent to date. For more information, head here.

(Photo - Michaela Marquand)