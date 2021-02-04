Japan's SERENITY IN MURDER Share "Sea Of Stars" From Forthcoming Album

February 4, 2021, 31 minutes ago

news serenity in murder black death

Japan's SERENITY IN MURDER Share "Sea Of Stars" From Forthcoming Album

Japan's Serenity In Murder will release their new album, entitled Reborn, on February 10th. The album is now available for pre-order worldwide via CD Japan here.

The band has shared another track from the album, "Sea Of Stars". Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"The Great Beyond"
"Anthem"
"Plead For Your Life"
"The Titans"
"Sea Of Stars"
"Rain Or Shine"
"Leaves Burned To Ashes"
"Beast In Human Shape"
"The Black Sun"
"The Glow Of Embers"
"The Four Seasons"

"Sea Of Stars"

"Plead For Your Life"

"The Glow Of Embers"



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews