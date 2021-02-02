Japan's SERENITY IN MURDER Streaming New Single "Plead For Your Life"; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Of New Album Revealed

Japan's Serenity In Murder will release their new album, entitled Reborn, on February 10th. The album is now available for pre-order worldwide via CD Japan here.

The band has released a new single, "Plead For Your Life". Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"The Great Beyond"

"Anthem"

"Plead For Your Life"

"The Titans"

"Sea Of Stars"

"Rain Or Shine"

"Leaves Burned To Ashes"

"Beast In Human Shape"

"The Black Sun"

"The Glow Of Embers"

"The Four Seasons"

