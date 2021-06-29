Japan's Ward Records To Offer Japanese Pressings To International Fans; Upcoming Releases From MERCYFUL FATE, KING DIAMOND, TESTAMENT And More

Here is good news for fans looking for Japanese pressings. You may have had to go through a lot of websites to find the product you were after and often had to pay a big price for that. Your hardship is over now.

The Japanese label, Ward Records, now opens a new website for hard rock / heavy metal fans outside of Japan. From this new website, Ward Records Direct Asia, you can directly order the wide variety of Japanese pressings of CDs/DVDs/Blu-Rays, which are not easy to come across outside of Japan, at reasonable prices. And needless to say, all of them have an OBI strip.

Some of the products that will be available on the site include the latest albums by Shortino and Destinia (which are the limited releases in Japan), CDs with autographed postcard by Testament, and the Japanese versions of five Mercyful Fate CDs and six King Diamond CDs.

The site, opening on July 5 at 6 PM (Japan time), will be available here.