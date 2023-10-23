Japanese Concert Promoter MR. UDO Dead At 92; Worked With KISS, AEROSMITH, VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, And More

Japanese concert promoter, Seijiro Udo, has passed away at 92 years of age.

UDO Artists, Inc. issued the following statement:

"It is with great sadness to announce that the Japanese Concert Promoter, Seijiro Udo a.k.a. Mr. Udo, passed away at 3:18 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the age of 92 due to senility.

"He started his career in his early 20’s at Kyodo Kikaku and founded UDO Artists, Inc. in 1967. He was a pioneer in bringing Western music to Japan and had lived his life more than anything else to please music fans. He went on to bring hundreds of major international acts to Japan such as Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, KISS, Aerosmith, Santana, Jeff Beck, Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, George Harrison, The Who, Van Halen, TOTO, and Bryan Adams to name a few, and held over 10,000 concerts in Japan.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of you who have attended our many concerts and will continue to offer more concerts that will remain in hearts of music fans in the future, following the will of the deceased."

