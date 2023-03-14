Japan’s NEMOPHILA Releases New Single / Video “Rise”

Japan metal act Nemophila featuring Mary’s Blood guitarist Saki have released a new single and music video for “Rise”.

Their second full-length album, Seize The Fate, was released in December 2022 by Space Shower Music.

The band is currently in the midst of their first ever U.S. tour, already completing dates in California.

Dates:

March

14 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

16-17 – Austin, TX – SXSW (South By Southwest)

19 – Dallas, TX – Trees

20 – New York, NY – Gramercy