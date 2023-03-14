Japan’s NEMOPHILA Releases New Single / Video “Rise”
March 14, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Japan metal act Nemophila featuring Mary’s Blood guitarist Saki have released a new single and music video for “Rise”.
Their second full-length album, Seize The Fate, was released in December 2022 by Space Shower Music.
The band is currently in the midst of their first ever U.S. tour, already completing dates in California.
Dates:
March
14 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
16-17 – Austin, TX – SXSW (South By Southwest)
19 – Dallas, TX – Trees
20 – New York, NY – Gramercy