Japan’s SABER TIGER Release New Single From Upcoming Eliminated Album

Eliminated is the latest full-length album by the ferocious beast of the north, Saber Tiger, which is their first full-length album since 2018's Obscure Diversity. Eliminated is due for release on September 25 via Walküre Records. Preorder at diskunion.net.

Music video for “斑の鳥” is streaming below.

Following the release of the 5th re-recording album series Paragraph V to commemorate their 40th anniversary, and live footage, this release is a new masterpiece that is a Saber Tiger style explosion with mainly Japanese lyrics.

The strongest twin lead of Kinoshita Akihito (Gt) & Tanaka Koji (Gt), the technical and ironclad rhythm section of hibiki (Ba) and Mizuno Yasuhiro (Ds), and the supreme singing of Japan's world-class singer Shimoyama Takenori (Vo) will shake the souls of all listeners. The DVD included with the deluxe edition contains a large amount of rare footage, including the completely unreleased music video "From The Past To Tomorrow" and interviews with all the members.

Tracklisting:

“斑の鳥”

“Resist The Pressure”

“昏い箱庭”

“孤独と霧の彼方”

“鮮やかな軌跡”

“鬼哭の亡霊”

“From The Past To Tomorrow”

“Malicious World”

“The Moonlight Shines”

“Power Of Silence”

“Strike Back”

“斑の鳥”: