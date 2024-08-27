Japan’s TEARS OF TRAGEDY Releases “Wonder Arts” Music Video

Japan symphonic power metal act Tears Of Tragedy have released an official music video for “Wonder Arts”. The video was directed by Naoki Takeyama (LimitMakerFilm).

“Wonder Arts” is the opening and title track of their new album out now via Walküre Records. Wonder Arts is their sixth full-length and follow-up to 2022’s &. They are recommended for fans of Galneryus, and the classic eras of Stratovarius and Nightwish.

Stream/purchase Wonder Arts here.

Tears Of Tragedy will be performing at the Metal Vampire 20th Anniversary show at Club Citta in Kanagawa Prefecture on November 17. Other acts slated to perform are Saber Tiger, Punish, Cause For Pause, Hagane, Hades, and more. Find tickets at eplus.jp.