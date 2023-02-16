JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA Release Video Trailer For Postcards From The Asylum Album

Writer, producer, raconteur, comedian, singer-songwriter, fashion icon and renown hand-model, Jason Bieler, along with the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra will release the new album, Postcards From The Asylum, on April 14. The follow up to 2021's Songs From The Apocolypse is an eclectic 15-track collection that covers a variety of styles from the ultra-heavy "Sic-Riff" and the power-punk infused "Heathens" to the proggy "Deep Blue" and off-the-wall "Flying Monkeys" (with Marco Minnemann on drums).

Watch a trailer for the album below:

The album is now available for pre-order from Bandcamp on exclusive red double vinyl (limited to 250 copies) or on CD (the first 250 copies will be signed).

The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra's music has been described as Nordic Ambient Post-Classical Satanic Love Songs for Nomadic Peoples Living Above the Arctic Circle catering specifically for those who staff Musk Oxen Rescues and wear hemp based sweaters.

When aggressively prodded for comment The Baron says: "Well, Art is Art, isn't it? Still, on the other hand, water is water. And east is east and west is west and if you take cranberries and stew them like applesauce they taste much more like prunes than rhubarb does. Now you tell me what you know."

Postcards From The Asylum features a guest appearances by:

• Andee Blacksugar: Blondie, KMFDM, Peter Murphy

• Marco Minnemann: The Aristocrats

• Todd “Dammit” Kerns: Slash & The Conspirators, Toque

• Edu Cominato: Geoff Tate, Soto

• Ryo Okumoto: Spock’s Beard, Progject

Tracklisting:

"Bombay"

"Numb"

"Heathens"

"Mexico"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Flying Monkeys"

"Sic Riff"

"The Depths"

"Beneath The Waves"

"Sweet Eliza"

"9981 Dark"

"Feels Just Like Love"

"Bear Sedatives"

"Deep Blue"

"Human Head"

