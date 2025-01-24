JASON BIELER AND THE BARON VON BIELSKI ORCHESTRA To Release The Escapologist Album In February; "Savior" Visualizer/Lyric Video Posted

Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra will release their third studio album, The Escapologist, on February 21.

Crafted with reckless abandon, wit, and a dash of whimsy, this record serves as a testament to Jason Bieler’s boundless creativity and his knack for turning his musical toolbox into an island of misfit songs. Few artists have displayed such a consistent disdain for adhering to a single genre or sound. Bieler’s blissful disregard for scenes and micro-niches has ironically resulted in the creation of a genre all his own—a space where boundaries blur and musical exploration reigns supreme.

"In a day and age where everything sounds nearly the same, built off algorithm-tested chord progressions and tempos, Bieler should be celebrated as a singular genius of his time. ‘Don’t let the fact that he’s ridiculously good-looking fool you into thinking he uses his sex appeal as a marketing weapon,’ said Bieler.”

Recorded at the illustriously named Baron Von Bielski’s Audio Propulsion Labs, the album features an all-star lineup of musicians, including long time collaborators guitarist Andee Blacksugar (Blondie, KMFDM, Peter Murphy), drummer Edu Cominato (Geoff Tate, Mr. Big, Soto), as well as new friend and bass player extraordinaire Johan Niemann from Evergrey.

Fans don’t have to wait long for their first taste —the album’s lead single, “Savior”, drops today and is now available on all major streaming platforms. A visualizer/lyric video can be found below.

With a discography that has already garnered critical acclaim in progressive and alternative music circles, The Escapologist takes Bieler’s artistry to deeper, more introspective levels—lyrically dark and rich, musically adventurous, and brimming with unexpected turns.

When asked about the album, Bieler shared his thoughts (and a fair amount of digression): "If Houdini made an album, it’d probably vanish before your very eyes—which has nothing to do with this record. For that, I apologize… but not really. One of my earliest memories is being babysat (or abandoned?) in a Broadway theater to watch Doug Henning’s The Magic Show in 1974. To be fair, I had excellent seats—my mother’s side of the family were all theater folk, stretching back to vaudeville days. That might explain great-great-grandma Bielski’s greasepaint mustache… or maybe it raises even more questions. Did you even ask about my childhood?

"But back to The Escapologist!

"I’ve written a lot of songs and let my ‘process’ (a cringe-worthy term for making stuff up) be visible to the public. Over the years, I’ve shared writing demos on Bandcamp, giving folks a peek behind the scenes. While a dedicated following for these demos has grown, most people have never heard them. So, we revisited some of the best—like old friends you haven’t seen in years. There’s warmth in their smiles, familiarity in their humor, and then it hits you: Wait a minute… these sons of bitches owe me money!

"I sincerely hope this answered none of your questions and leaves you just as confused as I am. I also hope you listen to—and maybe even love—‘our work.’ Side note: any artist or musician who refers to making records as their work is, without fail, an asshat. Which, if I’m reading this correctly, means I just called myself an asshat—but, you know, in a snarky, self-aware hipster kind of way. So it’s fine."

Pre-orders for The Escapologist are now open, with exclusive vinyl and CDs available via Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

"Industrious"

"Savior"

"Stars Collide"

"Violent Creatures"

"Hollow"

"Zombies & Black Swans"

"No Real Goodbyes"

"Space Debris"

"Sacred Cow"

"March Of The Vikonauts"

"Savior" visualizer/lyric video:

(Photo - Robert Merrick)