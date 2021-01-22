JASON BIELER Drops Creepy Music Video For "Beyond Hope" Feat. BENJI WEBBE, DAVID ELLEFSON, BUMBLEFOOT

Jason Bieler has released his new solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse, under the moniker Jason Bieler and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra. Today sees the release of a video for the song "Beyond Hope". The song features Benji Webbe (Skindred), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Bumblefoot (Sons Of Apollo), and Ricky Sanders.

Watch the absolutely creepy, mesmerizing video below:

Bieler is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer who is also known for playing with hard rock band Saigon Kick, which achieved a platinum single in the US with the timeless hit "Love Is On The Way" from its gold-selling album The Lizard, which Jason also produced. Bieler also played in an early touring version of Talisman with Marcel Jacob and Jeff Scott Soto, as well as Super Transatlantic, with Extreme bassist Pat Badger, earning them a gold record for their work on the soundtrack for the American Pie movie. Recently, Bieler had been touring extensively as a solo artist. The shows featured a wide array of musical styles, absurdists humor, special guests, and more. He also runs, along with his brother, a successful record label, Bieler Bros., which has worked with Skindred, Will Haven, Nonpoint, Karnivool, Sikth, and many more.

Stream or purchase the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Never Ending Circle"

"Apology"

"Bring Out Your Dead"

"Annalise"

"Stones Will Fly"

"Down In A Hole"

"Anthem For Losers"

"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"

"Beyond Hope"

"Crab Claw Dan"

"Born Of The Sun"

"Baby Driver"

"Alone In The World"

"Very Fine People"

"Fkswyso"

"Bring Out Your Dead":

"Apology" video:

Lineup:

All instruments and vocals by Jason Bieler unless listed otherwise below:

"Apology"

Drums: Todd LaTorre

Bass: Kevin Scott

Solos: Andee Blacksugar

"Bring Out Your Dead"

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: David Ellefson

Solo: Devin Townsend

"Annalise"

Bass: Kevin Scott

"Stones Will Fly, My Only Hope"

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Bass: Pat Badger

Solo and extra guitars: Butch Walker

"Down In A Hole"

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: Kyle Sanders

Extra Guitars: Stephen Gibb

"Anthem For Losers"

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Bass, Piano, Guitar Twanging: Clay Cook

"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"

Extra guitars solos and soundscapes: Emil Werstler

"Beyond Hope"

Guest Vocals: Benji Webbe

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Bass: David Ellefson

Solo: Bumblefoot

"Born Of The Sun"

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: Kyle Sanders

Solo: Clint Lowery

"Alone In The World"

Drums: Ricky Sanders

Guest Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto