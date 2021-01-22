JASON BIELER Drops Creepy Music Video For "Beyond Hope" Feat. BENJI WEBBE, DAVID ELLEFSON, BUMBLEFOOT
January 22, 2021, an hour ago
Jason Bieler has released his new solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse, under the moniker Jason Bieler and The Baron Von Bielski Orchestra. Today sees the release of a video for the song "Beyond Hope". The song features Benji Webbe (Skindred), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Bumblefoot (Sons Of Apollo), and Ricky Sanders.
Watch the absolutely creepy, mesmerizing video below:
Bieler is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer who is also known for playing with hard rock band Saigon Kick, which achieved a platinum single in the US with the timeless hit "Love Is On The Way" from its gold-selling album The Lizard, which Jason also produced. Bieler also played in an early touring version of Talisman with Marcel Jacob and Jeff Scott Soto, as well as Super Transatlantic, with Extreme bassist Pat Badger, earning them a gold record for their work on the soundtrack for the American Pie movie. Recently, Bieler had been touring extensively as a solo artist. The shows featured a wide array of musical styles, absurdists humor, special guests, and more. He also runs, along with his brother, a successful record label, Bieler Bros., which has worked with Skindred, Will Haven, Nonpoint, Karnivool, Sikth, and many more.
Stream or purchase the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Never Ending Circle"
"Apology"
"Bring Out Your Dead"
"Annalise"
"Stones Will Fly"
"Down In A Hole"
"Anthem For Losers"
"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"
"Beyond Hope"
"Crab Claw Dan"
"Born Of The Sun"
"Baby Driver"
"Alone In The World"
"Very Fine People"
"Fkswyso"
"Bring Out Your Dead":
"Apology" video:
Lineup:
All instruments and vocals by Jason Bieler unless listed otherwise below:
"Apology"
Drums: Todd LaTorre
Bass: Kevin Scott
Solos: Andee Blacksugar
"Bring Out Your Dead"
Drums: Edu Cominato
Bass: David Ellefson
Solo: Devin Townsend
"Annalise"
Bass: Kevin Scott
"Stones Will Fly, My Only Hope"
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Bass: Pat Badger
Solo and extra guitars: Butch Walker
"Down In A Hole"
Drums: Edu Cominato
Bass: Kyle Sanders
Extra Guitars: Stephen Gibb
"Anthem For Losers"
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Bass, Piano, Guitar Twanging: Clay Cook
"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"
Extra guitars solos and soundscapes: Emil Werstler
"Beyond Hope"
Guest Vocals: Benji Webbe
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Bass: David Ellefson
Solo: Bumblefoot
"Born Of The Sun"
Drums: Edu Cominato
Bass: Kyle Sanders
Solo: Clint Lowery
"Alone In The World"
Drums: Ricky Sanders
Guest Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto