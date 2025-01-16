JASON BITTNER Recalls Chance Backstage Encounter With DAVE LOMBARDO At 1991 SLAYER Concert; Video

The latest episode of Troy Story: A Podcast For The Collar City features an interview with Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Category 7) looking back at Slayer's 1991 tour with Testament, specifically the stop in Troy, New York on February 11, 1991. In the episode, Jason recalls his chance backstage encounter with then-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo that began a more than three-decade friendship between the two metal drummers.

Episode description:

"On February 11, 1991, the legendary Slayer performed most of their new album, Seasons In The Abyss, along with other career-spanning tracks during an 80-minute set at the RPI Houston Field House in Troy, New York, with support from Testament, and local Capital Region band Attica.

"We’re joined again by Jason Bittner, lifelong Capital Region resident and world-renowned drummer, plus Mike Valente, founding member of national touring act Brick By Brick and owner of Black N Blue Productions, to recount their unique metal memories of that night in the Collar City. Both Jason and Mike were part of the burgeoning 518 heavy music scene as members of different bands, Perpetual Motion for Jason, and Attica for Mike, who were gunning for an opening slot for Slayer’s Troy show, something that would be decided by a Battle of the Bands at Saratoga Winners the night before.

"Mike and Jason wade into the friendly dispute over the results of the battle, Mike shares his memories of opening for Slayer with Attica and the hostile reception they received from fans, and Jason recalls his chance backstage encounter with then-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo that began more than three-decade friendship between the two metal legends.

"Jason’s interview was recorded in September 2024, and Mike’s in November 2024.

"Another heads up to anyone listening with kids in earshot: there’s a fair bit of profanity in this episode. Consider yourself warned.

"For those interested in seeing some incredible photos of Slayer from that night in Troy taken by photographer Mark Kurtzner, check out the video version of this episode on our official YouTube channel."