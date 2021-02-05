JASON BONHAM Guests On AXS TV's "At Home And Social", Talks Working With SAMMY HAGAR And Keeping LED ZEPPELIN's Legacy Alive

Drummer Jason Bonham guested on AXS TV's At Home And Social and discussed his latest release with Sammy Hagar and the Circle, the other side projects he's working on, and what it's really like to keep the legacy of Led Zeppelin alive. Check out the interview below.

On working with Sammy Hagar: "You don't have time to be miserable. You don't have time to be sad. He is the most upbeat, positive person I've ever worked with in my entire life, and I've worked with a lot of different people. What you see is what you get. There isn't an act; it's not false. He is the same way all the time."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle released Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders - on Friday, January 8th. Check out a new video trailer below:

Order the album via all digital platforms here.

Tracklisting:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)