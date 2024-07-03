JASON CHARLES MILLER Signs With One Opportunity Records; Knives In The Dark Album Due In August

Accomplished southern rock/Americana artist, Jason Charles Miller, is proud to announce his signing to One Opportunity Records, where he will release his new album, Knives In The Dark, on August 16. The release will be followed by a North American tour with Steel Panther that launches August in Buffalo, NY.

“This is the first album I’ve written where my only goal was to write the best songs I can, and not worry about where they might be categorized,” says Miller. “By not going out of my way to write for a specific genre, I’ve made what is, hands down, the best – and most representative – album of my career.”

‘Knives’ will be Miller’s fifth full-length solo album, alongside multiple EPs and singles and a host of high-profile soundtrack and theme music work for shows and games including Critical Role, Metal Gear Rising, Cyberpunk 2077, Legends of the Multiverse and AEW professional wrestler Brandon Cutler.

Miller’s music contributions to the Final Fantasy video game franchise have made him a fan favorite to players of the game, and he is featured regularly at Final Fantasy Fan Fest events worldwide, including upcoming officially sanctioned tour stops in China, Japan and South Korea this fall, where he will perform Final Fantasy XIV music alongside all-star ensembles and orchestras.

Widely recognized as the frontman and founder of the rock band Godhead, where he toured the world with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Rammstein, Disturbed, Linkin Park, Slipknot and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Miller transitioned to a solo artist with the release of his Last To Go Home EP in 2009.

Seamlessly blending the worlds of Americana, rock and country, his solo career has seen him share stages with greats including Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Ashley McBryde, .38 Special, Allman Betts Band and more.

Find Miller's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Joshua Thomas)