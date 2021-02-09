JASON NEWSTED AND THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Perform Cover Of JASON ISBELL's "Cover Me Up"; Video

Back in March 2019, Jason Newsted - who played bass for Metallica from 1986 to 2001 - and The Chophouse Band played a benefit show at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, FL.

Newsted has uploaded video of their take on Jason Isbell's 2013 song, "Cover Me Up". Watch below:

Previously released footage of Newsted and crew covering John Anderson's "Seminole Wind", the Johnny Cash songs "I've Been Everywhere", "Cocaine Blues", and "Big River", as well as the Neil Young classic, "Rockin' In The Free World", and Tom Waits' "Jockey Full Of Bourbon" can be seen below: