JASON NEWSTED Came Close To Joining ALEX VAN HALEN And JOE SATRIANI For Possible VAN HALEN Tour - "I Didn’t Want It To Be Viewed As A Money Grab," Says Former METALLICA Bassist

Former Metallica bassist, Jason Newsted, is featured in a new, in-depth interview with The Palm Beach Post.

During the interview, it's revealed that Newsted came within an inch of joining Van Halen six months ago. Alex Van Halen had already tapped Joe Satriani to replace Eddie Van Halen, Newsted said, and the two were searching for a bass player for a possible Van Halen tour.

Newsted said he agreed to go to California to jam with the guys and see if it felt right, but, in his heart of hearts, thought it would be impossible to do justice to Van Halen’s legacy.

“How could you?” he said. “There’s nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honour? I didn’t want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled.”

Jason also discusses why he quit Metallica, revealing, "“The absolute is still that I would be dead if I didn’t leave.”

