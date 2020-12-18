JAX HOLLOW To Release MICHAEL WAGENER-Produced Debut Album In March; Features Former ACCEPT Bassist PETER BALTES; "High Class Bitch" Video Streaming

Jax Hollow has released a music video for "High Class Bitch", from the upcoming debut album, Underdog Anthems, out in February 2021. "High Class Bitch" is the first single and is now available for stream/download here. A video for the song can be found below.

Jax Hollow is a complete artist. She's never short on authenticity, bad-assery, vagabond soul searching and powerful songwriting. With a unique blend of classic rock, blues and Americana, her music stands out as an undefined and refreshing soulful expression.

The album is produced by the legendary Michael Wagener. Also joining Jax on her debut album are Leilani Kilgore and Angele Lese. Also appearing on the album playing bass is Peter Baltes (ex-Accept).

Special autographed advance CDs for Underdog Anthems can be pre-ordered starting today, here. Limited to 50 copies, it is signed by Jax, her band and producer, Michael Wagener.