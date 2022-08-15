JEFF BECK Announces New US Tour Dates

Guitar legend, Jeff Beck, has announced a new string of US tour dates in September/October. Pre-sale for the shows start Wednesday, August 18 at 10 AM. Visit jeffbeck.com to get yours.

Jeff Beck found a kindred spirit in Johnny Depp when the two met in 2016. They bonded quickly over cars and guitars and spent most of their time together trying to make each other laugh. At the same time, Beck’s appreciation grew for Depp’s serious songwriting skills and his ear for music. That talent and their chemistry convinced Beck they should make an album together.

Depp agreed and they started in 2019. Over the next three years, they recorded a mix of Depp originals along with a wide range of covers that touches on everything from Celtic and Motown to the Beach Boys and Killing Joke. In 2020, during the pandemic, they previewed their collaboration with their well-timed cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation”.

The duo’s 13-track album, dubbed 18, arrived in July. Beck explains the album title: “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title too.”

18 is available on CD and digitally, with a 180-gram black vinyl version coming on September 30. The cover features an illustration of Beck and Depp as 18-year-olds that was drawn and designed by Beck’s wife, Sandra.

18 tracklisting:

"Midnight Walker" (Davy Spillane cover)

"Death And Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke cover)

"Time" (Dennis Wilson cover)

"Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade" (Johnny Depp original)

"Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)" (Beach Boys cover)

"This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr" (Johnny Depp original)

"Caroline, No" (Beach Boys cover)

"Ooo Baby Baby" (The Miracles cover)

"What’s Going On" (Marvin Gaye cover)

"Venus In Furs" (The Velvet Underground cover)

"Let It Be Me" (The Everly Brothers cover)

"Stars" (Janis Ian cover)

"Isolation" (John Lennon cover) *

* available on digital and CD versions only

"Caroline, No" video:

"Venus In Furs" visualizer:

"This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr" video: