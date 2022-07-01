JEFF BECK Earns New Billboard Chart Record With Appearance On OZZY OSBOURNE’s “Patient Number 9” Single

Jeff Beck has set the mark for longest gap between appearances on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with his featured appearance on Ozzy Osbourne’s new single “Patient Number 9” appearing at #20 on the chart.

Beck’s last entry on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart was in 1994 on his collaboration with Seal on a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Manic Depression”, with a gap of 28 years of four months between appearances on the chart. The previous record was held by Elton John for 27 years and five months with his 1992 track “Runaway Train” with Eric Clapton and appearing again in 2020 with as a featured artist on Ozzy Osbourne’s “Ordinary Man”.