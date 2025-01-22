JEFF BECK Guitar Sells At Auction For Over £1 Million

A guitar owned by legendary rock musician Jeff Beck has been sold for £1,068,500 at auction, reports BBC. Beck died at his home in Wadhurst, East Sussex, at the age of 78 in 2023.

The 1954 'Oxblood' Gibson Les Paul, which featured on the cover of his 1975 album Blow By Blow, went under the hammer in London on Wednesday.

Over 130 guitars, amps and pedals from his six-decade career will be auctioned at Christie's, where the collection has been on display for a week. The instrument had a pre-auction estimate of £300,000 - £500,000.

"Originally it was not an Oxblood" said Amelia Walker from Christies, "it was a Gold Top. Fans will know it from the cover of his debut solo album Blow By Blow, released in 1975, recorded with George Martin. He used it for the encore at the end of David Bowie's final performance as Ziggy Stardust in July 1973."

Read more at BBC.com.