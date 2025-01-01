JEFF LOOMIS And VAN WILLIAMS Issue Open Letter Explaining NEVERMORE Comeback; Accepting International Auditions For New Vocalist And Bassist

Guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams recently teased a return of Nevermore in 2025.

The duo recently issued teasers on their social media pages with phrases “Resurrecting The Dream” and “A New Chapter Rises”.

Nevermore split in 2011 when Loomis and Williams departed the band due to problems with singer Warrel Dane and bassist Jim Sheppard. Dane and Sheppard would focus their efforts on Sanctuary after Loomis and Williams left. Dane died of a heart attack in 2017 while working on solo material in São Paulo, Brazil.

Nevermore’s last album is 2010’s The Obsidian Conspiracy, released through Century Media Records.

Now, Loomis and Williams have shared an open letter via social media. Check it out in full below.

Van Williams:

"So, the Nevermore teaser has sparked a lot of positivity and some expected negativity. Let me address the negative first. Some people think it’s disrespectful not to involve Jim or inform him of our plans. But those who feel that way don’t know the history of the band or the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to this decision. While it may not have been the most ideal approach, the reality is that there hasn’t been communication with Jim in years. We felt that sometimes, for the sake of a fresh start, it’s necessary to move on from relationships that may no longer be conducive to growth or new beginnings. We made this decision with the intention of honoring the legacy of the band while moving forward in a way that felt right for us at the time. That said, we wish him good health and he is free to pursue whatever path he chooses. Without going into too much detail, I’ll just say respect goes both ways, and certain things became irreconcilable over time for us. At this point in my life, I don’t feel the need to explain myself further on this, so take from that what you will.

As for why I’m revisiting Nevermore, it’s simple, this band has always been my dream. To find a group of guys to be in a band with and travel the world and create music. After auditioning to the moment I was asked to join, it was a whirlwind of music, art, creativity, adventure, fun and camaraderie. Over the years, we made incredible music and amazing memories together. But as time went on, things spiraled out of control... trust, respect, and the joy of it all started to disappear. I always compare it to an analogy like having a cake and eating it too, but in our case, it turned into having a cake covered in shit frosting; you wanna eat it but it’s covered in shit! The final breaking point came during the last leg of our European tour with Symphony X, after which it was clear we couldn’t continue as we were. After years of us building the best band we could for ourselves we couldn’t get on the same page to fix it. Jeff and I went one way; Warrel and Jim went another. There was no reconciliation. Warrel went to Brazil, Jim retired to Alaska, and years passed without contact.

During this time, my personal life took a devastating turn when my wife was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. We did everything to create a sense of normalcy for our little boy and we did our best to make her comfortable. Warrel would occasionally call from Brazil, and while we exchanged kind words during those calls, it didn’t erase the past and I can tell that certain things haven’t changed. Dore passed on in 2020, and her loss crushed me and my boy, we feel that loss still to this day. I personally feel like I am just starting to come out of a coma truth be told and thank God I’m finally seeing the light and grateful for who and what I still have in my life. I’ll never be able to express the gratitude I feel for my family, close friends, and fans who helped me and my family through all the dark days. Thank you all so very much for helping me get through the toughest times.

Through it all, Jeff remained one of my strongest supporters, and our bond deepened. Over time, we both missed the joy of creating and performing together. Nevermore was a huge part of that joy, something I’m tremendously proud of.

For those calling this a 'money grab', I have to disagree. Most musicians don’t do this for the money. We’ve spent countless hours thru the years sweating, rehearsing, performing, and recording simply because we love it. This is what we chose to do in life because we’ve always loved it. That’s what drives us, the passion for music, the connection with fans, and the creative process. If money comes from that, great but it has never been the focus, but we also have bills to pay like you.

So here we are. Jeff and I want to honor Nevermore’s legacy by finding musicians who can respect what Warrel and Jim brought to the band while helping us build a new chapter. And this isn’t about replacing Warrel, no one can. But it’s about finding someone who can honor his work while contributing something new. We want to give fans a chance to come together, celebrate the music, and sing those incredible lyrics again. And, hopefully, we can create new music that stands alongside the classics.

I wish the situation with Jim were different, but the past has brought us here. I am personally focusing on positivity and positive people and will refuse to get tangled in the negativity of the past. If Jeff and I can find the right vocalist and bassist—musicians who respect the legacy and want to move forward with us—then this new chapter can be something truly special for all who choose to come along with us. This isn’t going to be a cover band, or a tribute band, it’s going to be the next evolution / chapter of a band determined to pick up the flag and carry on this thing we call Nevermore.

I look forward to seeing you all again."

Jeff Loomis:

"I couldn't agree more with Van's statement. There have obviously been a lot of ups and downs with Nevermore's past history. I'd like to just remember the good ones, while carrying the torch with Van to yet another level of the band. My heart has always been in it for the music, touring and performing. I've had some great times playing with other musicians these past 10-11 years, but Nevermore has and will always be my personal portal to some of the best music I've ever done and created. No one can replace Warrel Dane. Bottom line. With his interesting melodies and charisma onstage, he was a force that was a huge part of the band both lyrically and spiritually. With that being said, we aren't looking for a Warrel Dane clone. We are looking for someone that can carry the older Nevermore tunes in his vocal style, and someone who can add something new and refreshing to the next chapter of the band. Obviously, this won't be the easiest thing to do.

With all this being said, we are going on a WORLD SEARCH seeking two extraordinary musicians. One main lead vocalist, and one bass player to join the fold and help carry our legacy forward. We have since filled the position of a second guitarist, but more on that a bit later in another update!

Vocalist auditions:

Nevermore is known for its intense emotional resonance, and obviously this came through Warrel's unique vocal dynamics. We're looking for a vocalist who can deliver a wide range of tones and emotions with mastery and authenticity.

Dynamic Range: Capable of singing high notes and resonant lows, blending power and vulnerability as the song demands.

Expressive Depth: Beyond technical skill, we're looking for someone who can incorporate the raw emotion and haunting themes that define Nevermore's music.

Stage Presence: We need someone who works well with an audience and embodies the intensity of the music in a live setting.

Bassist Audition:

We're looking for a rock-solid player who understands how to create depth and drive in Nevermore's arrangements. Precision, groove, and the ability to lock in tight with Van is a huge plus. If you can contribute backing vocals, that would be great as well. Someone that can keep the rhythm section tight is all we ask.

What we are looking for in both roles:

Positive attitude. We want individuals who bring good energy to the band dynamic.

We're seeking people who can maintain focus, professionalism, and respect for the music. Someone who is reliable, prepared and has a strong work ethic. You must be open to extensive worldwide touring with an active and current passport. A willingness to work together creatively, support each other, and represent Nevermore with integrity on and off the stage.

How to Audition:

Singers: Submit a video of yourself singing the song 'Born' and 'Sentient 6' from the This Godless Endeavor album. Please feel free to sing as much of the song as you want. If you choose not to do the whole song, please at least sing a full verse and chorus of each song. Please also include a brief introduction about your background, influences, and what you can bring to the band. We encourage you to demonstrate everything to the best of your potential.

Bassists: Should please play the songs 'Enemies Of Reality' and 'Inside Four Walls' while standing up focusing on tightness, technique and feel. Send us a PRIVATE YouTube link to your auditions to: officialnevermoreinfo@gmail.com

Along with Van, I'm very excited to see and hear from you. Thank you again to the fans all around the world for your kindness and support.

Here's to an incredible 2025!"