JEFF LOOMIS Introduces His Jackson Pro Series Signature SL7 HT; Video

Jackson Guitars has released the video below, in which former Arch Enemy guitarist, Jeff Loomis, introduces his Pro Series Signature SL7 HT model.

Whether with his solo efforts, his time with prog-metal band Nevermore, or guest appearances on countless projects with the metal elite, Jeff Loomis is known as one of the most respected technical metal guitarists in the game.

Jackson collaborated with Loomis on a the latest addition to his signature lineup in the form of the Pro Series Signature Jeff Loomis Soloist™ SL7 HT.

