JEFF LYNNE's ELO Announce Final Live Run With "The Over And Out Tour"

Jeff Lynne’s ELO is set to embark on the band’s final tour, dubbed "The Over And Out Tour". The 27-date trek, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in Palm Desert, CA on August 24 and travel across North America to cities such as New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Seattle before concluding in Los Angeles, CA on October 25.

Artist Presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 AM, local time and the general onsale will start on Friday, March 22 at 10 AM, local time. Exclusive VIP experiences will be available March 20 at 10 AM, local. Visit livenation.com and jefflynneselo.com for all details.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

27 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September

1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

6 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

14 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

30 - St, Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October

2 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

12 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Known as one of the most iconic forces in music history, in recent years Jeff Lynne’s ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold out run of UK and European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. The band has always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the US and the UK, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams.

(Photo - Carsten Windhorst)