JEFF PILSON On THE END MACHINE's Sophomore Album, Phase2 - "Working Remotely Made The Material More Direct"; Video

Sonic Perspectives' collaborator Rodrigo Altaf sat down with Jeff Pilson to discuss the writing and recording of The End Machine's sophomore album, Phase 2, and the pair also touched on Jeff's many endeavours: tour dates with Foreigner, a potential Dokken reunion, a yoga book and much more. Watch below:

The End Machine features former classic Dokken lineup members George Lynch and Jeff Pilson, with singer Robert Mason (Warrant, Lynch Mob) on lead vocals. Classic Dokken drummer Mick Brown handled drums on the first album, but is now retired, so in his place behind the drum kit is none other than his brother Steve Brown.

Phase2 is available on CD/Ltd. Ed. Color LP/Digital. Limited Edition Crystal vinyl is available exclusively from the Frontiers' U.S. and EU webstores. Limited Edition Red vinyl is available exclusively for the U.S. market and will be available through all physical retailers there. Limited Edition White vinyl is available exclusively for the EU market and will be available through all physical retailers there.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Rising"

"Blood And Money"

"We Walk Alone"

"Dark Divide"

"Crack The Sky"

"Prison Or Paradise"

"Plastic Heroes"

"Scars"

"Shine Your Light"

"Devil's Playground"

"Born Of Fire"

"Destiny"

"Dark Divide" video:

"Crack The Sky" video:

"Blood And Money" video:

Lineup:

Robert Mason - lead and background vocals

George Lynch - guitar

Jeff Pilson - bass, keyboards and background vocals

Steve Brown - drums and background vocals