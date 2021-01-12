JEFF PILSON Says Writing For New BLACK SWAN Album Will Happen “Hopefully Soon”

Black Swan, featuring vocalist Robin McAuley (McAuley Schenker Group), guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Whitesnake), bassist Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), and drummer Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr. Big) released their debut album, Shake The World, via Frontiers Music Srl in early 2020. Guesting on the Talking Metal podcast, Pilson spoke about a myriad of topics including Foreigner, his Heavy Hitters covers album with George Lynch, his mediation class, and plans to write and record a new Black Swan album.

"Make It There" video:

"Big Disaster" video:

"Shake The World" video:

Black Swan lineup:

Robin McAuley - Lead Vocals and Background Vocals

Reb Beach - Guitars and Background Vocals

Jeff Pilson - Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Keys and Background Vocals

Matt Starr - Drums and Percussion