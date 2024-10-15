JERRY CANTRELL Announces I Want Blood North American Tour 2025 With Special Guests FILTER

Jerry Cantrell’s new album, I Want Blood, arrives this Friday, and to celebrate its arrival the iconic musician has announced a North American tour of the same name.

The trek kicks off on January 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell’s home state of Washington. Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time with an exclusive artist pre-sale starting Wednesday at 10 AM. For ticket information, visit jerrycantrell.com/tour. Filter supports on all dates.

North American tour dates:

January

31 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort

February

1 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

2 - Portland, ME - Aura

4 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore – Silver Spring

8 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Xcite Center

11 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

18 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

23 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

25 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

27 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

March

1 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

2 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

7 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory - Spokane

8 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Jerry Cantrell returns with I Want Blood, an album brimming with Cantrell’s signature vocals and guitar-driven melodies, on October 18 via Double J Music.

“This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker,” Cantrell says of the infectious collection. “It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

I Want Blood, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, Calif. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica), drummers Gil Sharone (Team Sleep, Stolen Babies) and Mike Bordin (Faith No More), and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Album pre-orders, which include CD, digital and multiple 2LP variants are available here. Exclusive to the 2LP vinyl versions of I Want Blood are atmospheric, spoken word versions of each song on the album.

I Want Blood tracklisting:

"Vilified"

"Off The Rails"

"Afterglow"

"I Want Blood"

"Echoes Of Laughter"

"Throw Me A Line"

"Let It Lie"

"Held Your Tongue"

"It Comes"

"I Want Blood" visualizer:

"Afterglow" video:

"Vilified" visualizer:

Jerry Cantrell is an iconic American troubadour, celebrated for his distinctive guitar playing, soulful vocals and profound songwriting. Known for his work in both Alice In Chains and as a solo artist, the Grammy-nominated musician has sold in excess of 30 million albums, has been named one of the greatest guitar players of all time by both Guitar World and Rolling Stone, and has been instrumental in shaping the sound of modern rock music. Over his career, he has released six studio albums with Alice In Chains, three solo full-lengths, has had his music featured in films from Cameron Crowe, Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller and made cameos in “Deadwood” and “Jerry Maguire.”

(Photo - Darren Craig)