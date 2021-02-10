JESS AND THE ANCIENT ONES Announce Vertigo Album; “Summer Tripping Man” Video Streaming

Svart Records has announced Vertigo, the new album from Jess ANd The Ancient Ones, to be released on May 21. First video for single for "Summer Tripping Man" is out now. Preorder Vertigo in various formats here.

The Savonian occult rock behemoth Jess And The Ancient Ones have emerged with a new album. Their brand of heavy guitar and organ-led swagger has progressed from the twin guitar metal blast of yesteryear to Jess And The Ancient Ones’ very own take on soulful late sixties garage psychedelia.

What began on the previous record, The Horse & Other Weird Tales is taken further and deeper, towards a conclusion on Vertigo. Songwriter and guitarist Thomas Corpse comments, “To me this album sounds like a dark horse – a brother to the previous album. There’s a strange ominous feeling that hovers upon the entire album, maybe it’s the feeling of nostalgia that’s arising from the lyrics.”

Wrapped in a crude tornado-adorned old school sleeve, the album’s eight tracks bubble in a boiling cauldron of vintage pop culture influence and occult-tinged paranoia. Ranging from the softly fiery opening track ‘Burning of The Velvet Fires’ to the almost heavy metal -ish nihilistic banger “Born To Kill”, Vertigo is a spiraling journey of heavy Finnish psych rock at its finest.

The first single cut “Summer Tripping Man” is a heavy hitting prophecy of doom condensed into the classic three minute garage format, and it has already become a steady part of the band’s live set long before it was captured on tape. The single comes accompanied by an animated music video, created by Giuliano Di Girolamo.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Of The Velvet Fires”

“World Paranormal”

“Talking Board”

“Love Zombi”

“Summer Tripping Man”

“What’s On Your Mind”

“Born To Kill”

“Strange Earth Illusion”

“Summer Tripping Man”:

(Photo by Jarkko Pietarinen)