JESS AND THE ANCIENT ONES Streaming New Song "Burning Of The Velvet Fires"

Svart Records will release Vertigo, the new album from Jess And The Ancient Ones, on May 21. Pre-order Vertigo in various formats here, and listen to the album opener, "Burning Of The Velvet Fires", below.

The Savonian occult rock behemoth Jess And The Ancient Ones have emerged with a new album. Their brand of heavy guitar and organ-led swagger has progressed from the twin guitar metal blast of yesteryear to Jess And The Ancient Ones’ very own take on soulful late sixties garage psychedelia.

What began on the previous record, The Horse & Other Weird Tales is taken further and deeper, towards a conclusion on Vertigo. Songwriter and guitarist Thomas Corpse comments, “To me this album sounds like a dark horse – a brother to the previous album. There’s a strange ominous feeling that hovers upon the entire album, maybe it’s the feeling of nostalgia that’s arising from the lyrics.”

Wrapped in a crude tornado-adorned old school sleeve, the album’s eight tracks bubble in a boiling cauldron of vintage pop culture influence and occult-tinged paranoia. Ranging from the softly fiery opening track ‘Burning of The Velvet Fires’ to the almost heavy metal-ish nihilistic banger “Born To Kill”, Vertigo is a spiraling journey of heavy Finnish psych rock at its finest.

Tracklisting:

“Burning Of The Velvet Fires”

“World Paranormal”

“Talking Board”

“Love Zombi”

“Summer Tripping Man”

“What’s On Your Mind”

“Born To Kill”

“Strange Earth Illusion”

“Burning Of The Velvet Fires”:

“Summer Tripping Man” video:

(Photo by Jarkko Pietarinen)