JETHRO TULL Announce Departure Of Guitarist JOE PARRISH-JAMES

Jethro Tull have announced the departure of Joe Parrish-James (electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin). The band shared the following message via social media:

"Sadly, at the end of February, we must bid farewell to guitarist Joe Parrish-James, who joined the band in 2020, just in time for Covid! Now, 4 years later, Joe has decided to leave to concentrate on his own recording and producing work and to further the development of his folk-rock band Albion UK.

"All of us in the band and crew wish Joe all the best and thank him for his hard work and creativity on stage as well as on the last two Tull albums in 2022 and 2023.

"His place will be taken from March onwards by Jack Clark who has performed on bass guitar during some tours with the band in the last two years as well as currently playing second guitar, covering the keyboard parts while John O’Hara is temporarily unavailable.

"Joe will keep us updated and informed as to his future work and we will post links here on our social media."

