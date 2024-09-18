JIM MORRISON Dared Teenager ROBBY KRIEGER To Write His First Song, He Changed History And Gave THE DOORS Their First #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"It's a rock and roll fairy tale. Once upon a time, a legendary frontman/singer/poet told his band members they should go home and write some new songs to fill out their live show and have more to record on their debut album. A teenage guitarist in the band took him seriously and he wrote a song that very night. When he brought this song into the band they were blown away. Thing is, today’s legendary guitarist, and legendary guest, not only wrote the music, be he wrote most of the lyrics.That fact has been lost on pretty much everybody who assumes this singer/poet wrote it. It would take the rookie band to #1 after their first single flopped and it would become one of the greatest songs in rock history…"