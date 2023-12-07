JIMI HENDRIX, THE ROLLING STONES, JANIS JOPLIN, THE BEATLES Items Up For Grabs At Heritage Auctions Event

December 7, 2023, 9 minutes ago

"The season of giving just got a whole lot more fun," begins a message from Record Collector. "This Sunday, on December 10th, join us for our Internet-only Showcase auction, where a treasure trove of extraordinary items awaits your bid. It's not just an auction; it's a holiday extravaganza featuring iconic memorabilia from music legends, cinematic heroes, and timeless classics."

Rock Legends' Corner Highlights:

- Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, The Who 1967 Monterey Pop Festival Concert Poster Graded 9.6
- The Rolling Stones 1973 Cardiff, Wales, U.K. Concert Poster Graded 9.4 (AOR-4.273)
- Janis Joplin at Newport Folk Festival, July 1968, Gelatin Silver 14" x 11" Print by David Gahr
- Bruce Springsteen for Born in the U.S.A. Tour, Detroit, Michigan, 1984, Gelatin Silver 11" X 14" Print by David Gahr
- The Beatles Yesterday and Today Third State "Butcher Cover" Mono LP Vinyl Record (Capitol T 2553, 1966)

"The bidding starts at 11 AM, CT, and trust us, you won't want to miss a beat! This is your chance to surprise the ultimate fan in your life with a gift that transcends time and space.

From now until December 10th, visit our website HA.com/41184 and browse the exquisite items up for bid. Don't forget to secure your piece of history with a winning bid. This auction is your one-way ticket to unforgettable gifts and priceless memories. Don't let this opportunity pass you by - mark your calendar, set your reminders, and get ready to bid on these extraordinary items. Happy bidding!"

View the lots here.



