JIMMY BOWER Says DOWN Have Seven New Songs, With Plans To "Get Together Again In April And Talk About Recording"; Video

According to drummer Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod), New Orleans' supergroup Down - which also features vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera), guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion Of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar), and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore) - have seven new songs in the bag.

Bower dropped the news during an interview with Laughingmonkeymusic, which can be viewed below.

Says Bower: "We got together about a month or two ago, and we were practicing with just me, Pat, Kirk and Pepper. Phil lives on the other side of the lake, you know. We got together over at his house for a weekend, and we have seven songs, man. We're supposed to get together again in April, and then, you know, talk about recording, trying to get this thing out."

(Photo - Tomoko Inoue)