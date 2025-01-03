JIMMY PAGE Guitar, JIMI HENDRIX Contract, Killer MARK DAVID CHAPMAN's Signed JOHN LENNON Album Among "Top 10 Most Expensive Autographs"

Getting an autograph from celebrities or famous figures is a source of pride for some fans, reports Tempo.co. Those signed items hold a special value and are irreplaceable.

However, some autographs are just so valuable that they are worth up to millions of dollars! Read on to discover some of the most expensive autographs in the world, citing Under30CEO, Investopedia, and other sources. What makes these signatures so valuable?

Landing on the list are:

5. John Lennon’s Murderer Signed Album (US$1.5 million)

No one would expect that John Lennon, a member of the world-renowned band The Beatles, died after signing an album for a "fan." Mark David Chapman obtained the signed Double Fantasy, after which he murdered Lennon in a span of a few hours. This evidence of a tragic incident is now considered one of the most expensive signature items. The autographed long play was auctioned through Goldin Auctions, with the expected highest bid clocking US$1.5 million.

9. Jimmy Page’s Guitar (US$55,000)

The guitarist for Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page’s guitar from Gibson Guitar Corp.’s Custom, Art & Historic Division, reportedly sold for a hefty amount of dollars. Billboard reported that the signed musical instrument was acquired by an unnamed buyer for US$55,000.

10. Jimi Hendrix’s Signed Contract (US$45,960)

Rounding off our list of the most expensive autographs is Jimi Hendrix’s signed contract. The latter refers to a signed settlement contract between Jimi Hendrix, PPX Records, Michael Jeffries, and Warner Brothers Records dated June 24, 1968, as quoted from Ultimate Classic Rock. The document reportedly sold for more than US$45,000 at an auction listed by Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

Read more at Tempo.co.