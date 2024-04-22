JIMMY PAGE Reflects On COVERDALE/PAGE Songs That Didn't Make The Cut - "There's One Track Called 'Saccharin', Which Is Really Good; Maybe Those Outtakes Will Come Out At Some Point"

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has updated his official Facebook page with the following post:

"On this day in 1993 (April 18th), David Coverdale and I were interviewed on Enëmmän tätä, Fin-TV, as part of the press junket for EMI promoting the Coverdale Page album.

Back in 1988, after the Outrider tour, Geffen contacted Brian Good, my manager at the time, to say that they would very much like for me to meet up with David Coverdale. I thought that would be interesting. I knew he was an exceptional singer, and I knew that the self-titled Whitesnake album was superb. I also knew that he must have liked Led Zeppelin, because there were nods to our music on that album.

We met up in New York and then he invited me to rehearse at his house in Incline Village on Lake Tahoe. That’s where we worked on the material that became the Coverdale Page album. There were some other good pieces that didn’t make it on to the album. There’s one track called 'Saccharin', which is really, really good. Maybe those outtakes will come out at some point in an expanded version."

According to Led Zeppelin News, the post is a longer version of an older “On This Day” entry which was regularly posted on Page’s website since 2012, online archives of the site show. Page stopped updating his website earlier this year and now posts similar “On This Day” entries directly to his social media pages.

It’s unclear why Page has now decided to acknowledge the idea of expanding the Coverdale Page album, one year after the thirtieth anniversary of its release.

Photo by Neal Preston (1993)