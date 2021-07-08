JIMMY PAGE & SCARLETT SABET Join Campaign To Build Sculpture Near Irish Poet WB YEATS' Childhood Home In London
July 8, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Jimmy Page and Scarlett Sabet have donated to a campaign to build a sculpture near legendary Irish poet WB Yeats’ childhood home in London.
According to the crowdfunding campaign, Nobel-Prize-winning poet, WB Yeats, inspired by Irish legend, landscape & longing, actually grew up (from age 2) among the roadways & 'pavements grey' of his much-loved poem, 'The Lake Isle Of Innisfree', written here in Bedford Park, describing the exile that shaped his writing, a Celtic Revival, & the course of English Literature. Most of those years were in Bedford Park, the world’s first garden-suburb, whose diverse, Bohemian community fostered the young Irish poet’s unique creativity. Yet the only Nobel-Prize-winning poet brought up in England has no monument in England!
Help the local community, organizations, schools, migrant communities (including London-Irish), & poets & artists everywhere install a sculpture celebrating Bedford Park's progressive spirit & Yeats’s poetic genius!
Huge thanks, @JimmyPage+@ScarlettSabet, for generous donation, for ongoing support, + for your message saying "It's wonderful news that this project is going ahead!"— WB Yeats Bedford Park Artwork: "Enwrought Light" (@YeatsBedfordPk) July 8, 2021
pic: @BedfordParkFest @StMichaelsW4 #Yeats reading
Join Jimmy+Scarlett with your pledge @ https://t.co/axvahq3rL8 https://t.co/BY3XdzceJ7 pic.twitter.com/I0Xcwu5Uer