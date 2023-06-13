JINJER Announce North American Headline Dates

Progressive groove metal leaders, Jinjer, are thrilled to announce that following their support dates on Disturbed's 2023 headline "Take Back Your Life Tour" with fellow special guests Breaking Benjamin, they will embark on their own headline tour.

The tour kicks off on September 7 in Huntsville, AL, making stops across Canada and the US, including Quebec City, QC, Montreal, QC, Toronto, ON, and more before wrapping up in Vancouver, BC on September 25. Several of the tour's stops are produced by Live Nation, as marked below.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced dates are available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time via livenation.com. All non-Live Nation dates also go onsale on Friday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time.

Citi is the official card of the Jinjer 2023 Live Nation tour dates. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today until Friday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Canadian fans, don't miss a VIP upgrade exclusive to dates in your country - including a meet and greet, Jinjer poster, souvenir VIP laminate, special Jinjer t-shirt, photo-op with Jinjer, and two personal signed items. VIP upgrades do not include a concert ticket, and VIP buyers must bring their own camera for the photo-op. Get yours here.

Jinjer headline dates:

September

7 | Huntsville, AL | Mars Music Hall *

Sep 08 | Myrtle Beach, SC | House of Blues *#

Sep 11 | Harrisburg, PA | Harrisburg Midtown Arts *#

Sep 13 | Quebec City, QC | Theatre Capitole *#

Sep 14 | Montreal, QC | Mtelus *#

Sep 15 | Toronto, ON | Phoenix Concert Theatre *#

Sep 16 | Milwaukee, WI | The Rave *

Sep 18 | Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre *#

Sep 19 | Saskatoon, SK | Coors Event Centre *#

Sep 20 | Calgary, AB | MacEwan Hall *#

Sep 21 | Edmonton, AB | Midway Music Hall *#

Sep 23 | Billings, MT | Pub Station *

Sep 24 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory *

Sep 25 | Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom *#

# - produced by Live Nation

(Photo - Derek Bremner)