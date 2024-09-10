JINJER Unleash Heavy-Hitting New Single "Rogue"; Music Video

Ukrainian metal juggernauts, Jinjer, unleash their brand new single, "Rogue", showing once more their refusal to conform to the musical genre rule book. Generating millions of streams/views on platforms worldwide, Jinjer have perfected and fine tuned their own unique sound to perfection and are in a league completely their own.

The ferocity of vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk combined with a sonic rollercoaster of chugging riffs, pulverizing bass lines and intricate drums makes Jinjer’s upcoming outputs some of the most anticipated in heavy music. “Rogue” is another raging reminder that Jinjer never minces words when it comes to their music and always keep the pressure on with each new release. The song arrives with a hefty music video, and is now available on all streaming services worldwide.

Jinjer on “Rogue”: “Our new single ‘Rogue’ is a reaction to many things… it’s brutally honest, it’s in-your-face and one of the most intense tracks Jinjer has ever released. We are so excited about this new track, about the new album and everything that‘s on the way…”

Watch the music video for “Rogue” below:

Jinjer previously released the single, “Someone's Daughter”, with Tatiana Shmayluk stating: "'Someone’s Daughter' is an artistic attempt to cast the light on the inner world of women, who in various scenarios and circumstances, have had to choose a path that was historically made by men. In a world where women are often underestimated and overlooked, they are still powerful heroes who navigate hardship with strength and resilience, unapologetically becoming themselves and breaking barriers in the face of the challenges that face them. 'Someone’s Daughter' celebrates transition from naivety into wisdom, weakness into force, unwavering determination and fearlessness as our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives walk through adversity and fight for better change. These women are often forgotten but they have earned respect. They‘ve earned mine, that's for sure!”

Watch the music video for “Someone's Daughter” below:

Jinjer have once again set their sights on North America for a massive headline tour, featuring support from fast-rising Japanese metalcore unit Hanabie., and progressive metalcore mainstays Born Of Osiris.

Kicking off on September 20 in Sayreville, NJ, the tour will visit many major cities in the US and Canada, coming to an end in Sacramento, CA on October 13 at Aftershock Festival. In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see Jinjer performing at major festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life, and the return of the mighty Mayhem Festival.

Head here for tickets and more information, and don't miss this colossal juggernaut of a tour this fall.

Jinjer on returning to North America: "It’s finally time for some huge announcements: We’re stoked to report that this September, Jinjer will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris! Most importantly we’ll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album - just cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we’re looking forward to this so much!"

Dates:

September

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Metal Injection Fest

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

23 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

24 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

26 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

1 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

2 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

3 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

4 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

6 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

7 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

11 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

12 - San Bernardino, CA - Mayhem Festival

13 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

(Photo - Lina Glasir)