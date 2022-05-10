JOAN JETT On Being The Sole Female On Upcoming Tour With DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, And POISON - "All I Can Do As The Woman I Am Is Go Out There And Show An Alternative View And Do It My Way"

In a new interview for Rolling Stone‘s Last Word column - where iconic artists reflect on the scope of their careers and what they’ve learned along the way - Joan Jett discusses her new album Changeup, her upcoming tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison, how she’s still reeling from the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and more. An excerpt follows:

Rolling Stone: You’re part of a huge tour this summer with Mötley Crüe and Poison, bands who have sometimes been accused of misogyny in the past. As a woman, does that faze you at all?

Joan Jett: "It’s very prevalent, all over rock & roll. Look, all I can do as the woman I am is go out there and show an alternative view and do it my way. If I had to weed out every band you thought was problematic, I mean, there wouldn’t be very many left. And I think everyone’s being a little … Chill out, it’s music."

R.S.: Overall, do you think rock is less misogynistic now than it was in the Eighties?

Jett: "That’s a good question. The bands I listened to weren’t necessarily at all misogynistic, but I’m talking about guys like Fugazi. I would say [it’s] probably not as misogynistic [now], just because of their openness to getting criticized about it, because you get creamed online and people seem to care about that. That doesn’t mean that it changes who they are, so maybe that’s dangerous. It goes underground. But I think things are changing."

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts released their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, digitally on March 25 via Joan’s longtime independent label, Blackheart. Featuring chart-toppers like “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson And Clover”, it is at once intimate while capturing all the ferocity and menace for which Joan Jett is known. These 25 new, stripped-down recordings match the current moment in both sound and sentiment.

Changeup showcases Joan’s signature, blistering presence with an immediacy that allows listeners to delve into the lyrics with an entirely new slant. Changeup will be available on all digital streaming platforms, as well as in immersive audio including Sony 360 RA and Dolby Atmos. The vinyl release will follow later in 2022.

Changeup tracklisting:

"(I’m Gonna) Run Away"

"You’re Too Possessive"

"Long Time"

"Victim Of Circumstance"

"Coney Island Whitefish"

"Love Is Pain"

"Oh Woe Is Me"

"You Drive Me Wild"

"Frustrated"

"Bad Reputation"

"Fake Friends"

"Fresh Start"

"Soulmates To Strangers"

"Make It Back"

"Fragile"

"I Love Playin’ With Fire"

"Cherry Bomb"

"I Want You"

"Crimson And Clover"

"A Hundred Feet Away"

"Androgynous"

"You Don’t Know What You’ve Got"

"School Days "

"Good Music"

"Light Of Day"

Confirmed dates for The Stadium Tour are listed below.

June

16 - SunTrust Park - Atlanta, GA

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV