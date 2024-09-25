JOE BONAMASSA Dissects ERIC CLAPTON’s Playing During “The Fender Years”

Guitar World has shared a video featuring Joe Bonamassa discussing Eric Clapton’s use of Fender guitars in his career.

A description reads: “Last month, we discussed 1960s-era Eric Clapton, focusing on his work with John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers and Cream, and his predilection for relying on Gibson guitars during that time. As of 1970, Clapton had turned to the Fender Stratocaster as his primary ax of choice.”

Below is the description of the Bonamassa video breaking down Clapton's "The Gibson Years":

"There are many different facets and eras to examine in Eric Clapton's long and storied career. A fun way to split up an investigation into E.C.’s playing is to begin with the “Gibson years” (the Bluesbreakers and Cream), followed by the “Fender years” — coming soon! For the tabs and text for this lesson, check out the November 2024 issue of Guitar World."