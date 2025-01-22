JOE HOLMES - Former OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist Releases New Track "The Deadfall" Feat. METALLICA’s ROBERT TRUJILLO, FAITH NO MORE’s MIKE BORDIN; Audio

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Joe Holmes, has released the new single, "The Deadfall". The track features Robert Locke on vocals and Holmes’ former Ozzy bandmates, bassist Robert Trujillo (Metallica) and drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More). Listen to the single below:

Holmes previously released the single, “Cross Eyed Stare”, featuring the same lineup. Watch a video below:

The 61-year-old guitarist played for Ozzy from 1995-98 and again from 1999-01. Holmes also played guitar for Lizzy Borden and is featured on their 1987 album, Visual Lies.