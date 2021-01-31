JOE LYNN TURNER Confirms He Is Working With PAIN / HYPOCRISY Frontman PETER TÄGTGREN On New Music - "It's Got A Bit Of Industrial Metal, It's Got A Bit Of Classic Rock Vocals, It's Got Subject Matter"

On Episode 28 of the Metal From The Inside podcast, host Sydney is joined by renowned melodic hard rock vocalist, Joe Lynn Turner. Most known for his work with Rainbow, Deep Purple, Yngwie Malmsteen, Mother's Army, and many others, Joe calls in to chat about everything he's been up to throughout the course of the pandemic, both personally and creatively. Joe and Sydney discuss Deep Purple's Slaves And Masters, which celebrated its 30th Anniversary last October, Joe's close friendship with legendary rock guitarist Leslie West of the band Mountain, his recent statements regarding the project Sunstorm, what Joe currently has in the works, and more.

During the chat, Turner discusses a work in progress with producer and Hypocrisy / Pain frontman Peter Tägtgren. This falls in line with a statement made by Tägtgren in November 2020, saying that he was working on a new project which is due to surface in 2021.

Turner: "It's different, it doesn't sound like anyone else. I really mean that. Just because of the input where Peter comes as a writer, artist and producer. And, of course, it's still melodic, because I make sure that I've got those melodies and choruses. When I say 'heavier' or 'darker,' mostly because of the times we live in, all these subjects. All I can say is that we're very excited about it. We think people are gonna absolutely love it because it has all of the building blocks. It's got a bit of industrial metal, it's got a bit of classic rock vocals, it's got subject matter. It's darker, it's deeper, it's broader. So, we think it's gonna raise some eyebrows."