JOE LYNN TURNER Had Offers To Join FOREIGNER And BAD COMPANY, Opted For DEEP PURPLE

Check out this interesting audio clip from 80's Glam Metalcast about how vocalist Joe Lynn Turner had offers from both Foreigner and Bad Company! An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"I had two other phonecalls," says Turner. "One was from Foreigner, and one was from Bad Company - before they got Brian Howe. This was all in the same month. I was on top of my game at that point. So, the thing with Foreigner didn't work out because I went and rehearsed with those guys and Lou (Gramm) heard about it and went, 'I'm coming back.' So, they worked things out."

"Make a long story shorter, or longer, Bad Co. - Rick Wills, the bass player from Foreigner had said, 'Yeah, Bad Co.'s interested.' So, I talked to the road manager, and I told them I just got an offer from Deep Purple, and they're my favorite childhood band... I was over the moon about it really. And I'm very happy I made that choice."