JOE LYNN TURNER Issues Update On Work With PETER TÄGTGREN - "Our Chemistry Was Amazing"; Video

Vintage Rock Pod caught up with Joe Lynn Turner for an extensive conversation about everything, from his childhood, working with Fandango, Rainbow, Deep Purple, Mothers Army and more, right through to his new work with Peter Tägtgren and addressing the Sunstorm situation.

Addressing the new work with Peter Tägtgren: "I was doing a party about two hours above Stockholm for Tommy Tägtgren, who was Tägtgren 's brother. And Peter and I started talking and we hit it off and he gave me a track and I took it home and wrote to it, sang a demo of it, sent it back to him and he was extremely impressed. I was seriously impressed by what he was doing.

"It took some time after that because we were both touring as well. He was touring with Pain and Hypocrisy and I was touring with the Joe Lynn Turner band and a few other different side projects too. So little by little, I went back up and wrote some other songs right in the studio with him.

"Our chemistry was amazing, very impressed and the energy was coming off of us. So with that, we knew we had something and we just slowly continued to keep writing until now we're on our 10th song and we will release an album next year. I'm pretty sure maybe towards the fall. I don't know, timing wise, only because of the business right now with ‘mandemic’ and everything else. Everything is so undecided that who knows when the right time might be to at least start putting it out there, getting some interest, et cetera, et cetera. But we have, I think, something exciting, something different and something truly original that people are really going to love.

"Believe it or not there's no love songs on the record. It's more messaging about what's happening in the world personally, geopolitically and socially. It's really because these times are extremely, shall we say difficult for everyone? I think it's a deep, but yet accessible album. It's very catchy. Still melodic. So that's all I can say about it right now. Cause we do like to keep a bit of mystery."

