JOE LYNN TURNER Performs RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE And YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Classic Live In Moscow: Fan-Filmed HD Video Of Entire Show Streaming

On October 24, legendary vocalist Joe Lynn Turner performed at the 1930 Moscow Club in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed HD video of the entire show - which spanned his career - can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Belly Of The Beast"

"Desire"

"Black Sun"

"Rise Up"

"Tortured Soul"

"Death Alley Driver" (Rainbow)

"Stone Cold (Rainbow)

"Blood Money"

"No Salvation"

"Angel"

"The King Of Dreams" (Deep Purple)

"The Cut Runs Deep" (Deep Purple)

"Blood Red Sky"

"Spotlight Kid" (Rainbow)

"Rising Force" (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Encore:

"Long Live Rock 'N' Roll" (Rainbow)