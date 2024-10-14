JOE LYNN TURNER Records New Single With Bulgarian Singer MARIA ILIEVA

Joe Lynn Turner has announced he has recorded a new single, “Forever”, with Bulgarian singer Maria Ilieva.

The former Rainbow / Yngwie Malmsteen singer says in a social media post:

“Hi Everybody,

“I am excited and proud to announce my collaboration with the amazing Bulgarian vocalist and True Superstar Maria Ilieva!

“I have admired Maria's talents for a very long time and hoped that one day we would work together and finally that day is here!

“We share vocals on a strong and sensitive song entitled ''Forever''. A beautiful video will accompany the performance that compliments the message perfectly.

“I could not have chosen a better partner to spread love and unity in a world that sorely needs it now more than ever!...

“Stay tuned! More information is coming soon!”

Maria Ilieva is recognized as one of the most successful female vocal artists of the contemporary Bulgarian music scene. In the last over 20 years of active solo career, she has released over 30 hit singles, two award winning studio albums, a maxi single and a greatest hits album.