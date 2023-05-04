JOE PERRY On JOEY KRAMER's Absence From AEROSMITH's Upcoming "Peace Out" Tour - "Playing The Drums Is An Athletic Event"; Audio
May 4, 2023, 47 minutes ago
Aerosmith recently announced their upcoming "Peace Out" farewell tour. The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run, saying, "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”
Guitarist Joe Perry sat down with host Byrd on 97.1FM The Drive for a chat before they hit the road, and talked about Kramer not taking part in the tour.
Asked if Joey might join the tour, Joe answers: "I'm thinking no at this point. His heart's in the right place, but listen, playing the drums is an athletic event, And there's a certain point where you're just kind of, like… every joint starts to give out, man. So at this point we're not thinking he's gonna be there. We'll see."
Aerosmith's "Peace Out" tour will include special guests The Black Crowes.
Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.
General on sale begins Friday, May 5 at 10 AM, local time on ticketmaster.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip.
Tour dates:
September
2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
December
1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aerosmith are gearing up to release a Greatest Hits package this August. An official press release has yet to be issued, but according to the band's online store, found here, 44 tracks spanning Aerosmith's five decade career will be featured in a compilation for the first time ever, including photos. Cover artwork and tracklist has yet to be unveiled.
Even so, the vinyl LP and CD packages are available for pre-order via the link above. Shipping date is August 18. Stay tuned for details.