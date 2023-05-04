JOE PERRY On JOEY KRAMER's Absence From AEROSMITH's Upcoming "Peace Out" Tour - "Playing The Drums Is An Athletic Event"; Audio

Aerosmith recently announced their upcoming "Peace Out" farewell tour. The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run, saying, "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Guitarist Joe Perry sat down with host Byrd on 97.1FM The Drive for a chat before they hit the road, and talked about Kramer not taking part in the tour.

Asked if Joey might join the tour, Joe answers: "I'm thinking no at this point. His heart's in the right place, but listen, playing the drums is an athletic event, And there's a certain point where you're just kind of, like… every joint starts to give out, man. So at this point we're not thinking he's gonna be there. We'll see."

Aerosmith's "Peace Out" tour will include special guests The Black Crowes.

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

General on sale begins Friday, May 5 at 10 AM, local time on ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip.

Tour dates:

September

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December

1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

January

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aerosmith are gearing up to release a Greatest Hits package this August. An official press release has yet to be issued, but according to the band's online store, found here, 44 tracks spanning Aerosmith's five decade career will be featured in a compilation for the first time ever, including photos. Cover artwork and tracklist has yet to be unveiled.

Even so, the vinyl LP and CD packages are available for pre-order via the link above. Shipping date is August 18. Stay tuned for details.