JOE SATRIANI - Full Satriani Live! DVD From 2006 Streaming Via YouTube

Front Row Music has shared Joe Satriani's live DVD, Satriani Live!, via YouTube. Check out the full show, shot at the Grove in Anaheim, CA on May 3, 2006 below.

Setlist:

"Flying in a Blue Dream"

"The Extremist"

"Redshift Riders"

"Cool #9"

"A Cool New Way"

"Satch Boogie"

"Super Colossal"

"Just Like Lightnin"

"Ice 9"

"One Robot's Dream"

"Ten Words"

"The Mystical Potato Head Groove Thing"

"The Meaning of Love"

"Made of Tears"

"Circles"

"Always With Me, Always With You"

"Surfing with the Alien"

"Summer Song"

For the first time in their nearly 50-year musical careers, legendary guitar icons, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, have united to form The SatchVai Band, with plans to ignite Europe with an electrifying summer tour. Watch Joe & Steve's announcement video below.

“The SatchVai Band Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!” - Joe

“Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!” - Steve

The Joe Satriani & Steve Vai VIP Package includes (where available):

• One premium reserved seat

• Early entry into the venue

• Intimate pre-show Q&A with Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

• Exclusive group photo in front of the stage with Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

• Collectible tour poster; autographed by Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

• Satriani & Vai commemorative ticket

• Satriani & Vai VIP laminate with lanyard

• VIP On-site host

• Limited availability

For ticket and VIP links, head here.

SatchVai Band shows (more dates to be announced):

June

13 - York, England - Barbican

14 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

17 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

18 - Wolverhampton, England - Civic Hall

19 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

22 - Paris, France - Palais Des Congres

23, - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam Afas

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

29 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

30 - Tampere, Finland - Tampere Hall

July

2 - Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnackan

3 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

5 - Warsaw, Poland - orwar

8 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival

10 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich

13 - Milan, Italy - Comfort Festival @ Villa Casati Stampa

15, - Pordenone, Italy - Pordenone Blues & Co Festival @ Parco San Valentino

16 - Perugia, Italy - Umbria Jazz Festival

17 - Bologna, Italy - Sequoie Music Park

18 - Saint-Julien, France - Guitare en Scene Festival

20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

22 - Sofia, Bulgaria - National Palace of Culture