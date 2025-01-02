JOE SATRIANI - Full Satriani Live! DVD From 2006 Streaming Via YouTube
January 2, 2025, 2 hours ago
Front Row Music has shared Joe Satriani's live DVD, Satriani Live!, via YouTube. Check out the full show, shot at the Grove in Anaheim, CA on May 3, 2006 below.
Setlist:
"Flying in a Blue Dream"
"The Extremist"
"Redshift Riders"
"Cool #9"
"A Cool New Way"
"Satch Boogie"
"Super Colossal"
"Just Like Lightnin"
"Ice 9"
"One Robot's Dream"
"Ten Words"
"The Mystical Potato Head Groove Thing"
"The Meaning of Love"
"Made of Tears"
"Circles"
"Always With Me, Always With You"
"Surfing with the Alien"
"Summer Song"
For the first time in their nearly 50-year musical careers, legendary guitar icons, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, have united to form The SatchVai Band, with plans to ignite Europe with an electrifying summer tour. Watch Joe & Steve's announcement video below.
“The SatchVai Band Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!” - Joe
“Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!” - Steve
The Joe Satriani & Steve Vai VIP Package includes (where available):
• One premium reserved seat
• Early entry into the venue
• Intimate pre-show Q&A with Joe Satriani & Steve Vai
• Exclusive group photo in front of the stage with Joe Satriani & Steve Vai
• Collectible tour poster; autographed by Joe Satriani & Steve Vai
• Satriani & Vai commemorative ticket
• Satriani & Vai VIP laminate with lanyard
• VIP On-site host
• Limited availability
For ticket and VIP links, head here.
SatchVai Band shows (more dates to be announced):
June
13 - York, England - Barbican
14 - London, England - Eventim Apollo
17 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
18 - Wolverhampton, England - Civic Hall
19 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
22 - Paris, France - Palais Des Congres
23, - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam Afas
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
29 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
30 - Tampere, Finland - Tampere Hall
July
2 - Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnackan
3 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
5 - Warsaw, Poland - orwar
8 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival
10 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich
13 - Milan, Italy - Comfort Festival @ Villa Casati Stampa
15, - Pordenone, Italy - Pordenone Blues & Co Festival @ Parco San Valentino
16 - Perugia, Italy - Umbria Jazz Festival
17 - Bologna, Italy - Sequoie Music Park
18 - Saint-Julien, France - Guitare en Scene Festival
20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
22 - Sofia, Bulgaria - National Palace of Culture